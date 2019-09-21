Hill Country Chapter of Texas Democratic Women will have a regular monthly meeting at 11 a.m. Oct. 1 at the Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center, 201 Holdsworth Drive.
The public is invited to attend.
The program, “TDW –The State Organization,” will be presented by Maria Regalado, president of Texas Democratic Women, who will speak about serving on the state board and the goals of the organization.
Graduating with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a master’s degree in public administration from the University of Texas-Pan American in Edinburgh, Regalado is a long-time member and officer of Texas Democratic Women chapters in the Rio Grande valley and was a candidate in 2014 for the Texas House of Representative D36.
Active in Democratic Party politics and get-out-the-vote efforts, she is married with three children.
Reservations for the luncheon are due no later than Thursday, Sept. 26. To make reservations, contact Linda Stegall at 830-257-2795 or send an email to lindastegall@hotmail.com.
The cost of the luncheon is $15.
To attend the program only, contact Linda Stegall so that adequate seating can be provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.