Col. Norm Wells, Hill Country Chapter Military Order of the World Wars Commander, left, presents the MOWW Merit Award for Outstanding Community Service to Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha at the organization’s March meeting.
The Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars hosted Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha at its March Chapter meeting. As guest speaker, Leitha related the challenges he and his deputies and staff faced during the recent winter storm and associated power outages, road closures, etc.
Although the sheriff’s office itself had an emergency generator, replenishing its fuel supply proved to be an ongoing challenge, he said. His deputies continued responding to a variety of calls for assistance, traffic accidents, welfare checks, providing food and water for stranded residents, providing meals for those in the county jail and maintaining courthouse security for several days.
