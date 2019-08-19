Perseverance is the lesson taught to many at the annual Kids Triathlon, including to 8-year-old Ethan Southard, who participated in the event on Saturday.
“It’s really, really fun,” said Southard, who’s done the event with his sister, Emma, twice now. “(It teaches you) to never give up.”
“(It also teaches you) to swim faster and be a better bike rider and be a faster runner,” Emma said.
The 24th anniversary of the triathlon saw a record number of participants — 87 kids who all swam, cycled and ran toward the finish line.
“It’s always a mad scramble, but it went well,” said Lisa Nye-Salladin, owner of Hill Country Bicycle Works and organizer of the event. “Nobody got upset. I saw hardly any tears.”
The event started along with Nye-Salladin’s business. In the first year of her shop opening, Nye-Salladin befriended some local physical education teachers who suggested the idea of a kids triathlon and helped put it together. That was when triathlons were just coming online.
“Every year we just got better,” Nye-Salladin said. “These last bunch of years, it just keeps growing. I think a lot of these parents have done triathlons so (they’re like), ‘Oh, let’s do this with our kids.’”
Call Rucker, 6, is following in the footsteps of many of his family members who like to remain active. He said he was especially excited to participate in the biking portion.
“You get to move your legs and get to use the breaks and the gears,” Rucker said.
Rucker’s second cousin, Justin Halpin, said he thinks the event is great for kids because it helps them to keep active.
“I think anything that gets kids mobile and active and gives them a chance to get out there and exercise and have fun doing it is a positive for them and for the community,” Halpin said. “It builds a healthier community and brings families closer together.”
Halpin is not alone in thinking this, said Raymond Gallego, whose son, Gunnar Ray, also joined the fun.
“We’re new to town, so we just look for anything to get out and do something with the community and a little bit of competitive sport, too,” Gallego said. “They are getting the experience of being out with other kids and the adults cheering them on.”
Encouraging kids to work on their cardio is what keeps Nye-Salladin hosting the event every year.
“Every year I say, ‘I’m never doing this again,’” Nye Salladin said. “Then I get to the end of the event and all of these kids hug me and they say, ‘Thank you, this was great.’ What motivates me is the fact that it’s motivating kids to do something active. Your heart’s you’re most important muscle and you’ve got to be pumping it. You’ve got to find your passion.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.