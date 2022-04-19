A 31-year-old woman has been indicted on sexual abuse charges stemming from her time as a house parent entrusted with children removed from their homes by Child Protective Services.
Alexandra Galindo, a former house parent at Hill Country Youth Ranch, was jailed Monday following the indictments, which accuse her of performing oral sex on a boy younger than 14 years old on or about Oct. 1, 2021; and on two or more occasions from about Oct. 3, 2021, to Dec. 1, 2021. Another indictment accuses Galindo of engaging in the same act with another boy on or about Aug. 15, 2021, and on or about Sept. 10, 2021. This second boy was younger than 17 at the time, according to the indictment. She had sexual intercourse with this second boy on or about Aug. 1, 2021; Aug. 7, 2021; and Aug. 25, 2021, according to the indictment.
