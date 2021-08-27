Hill Country Youth Ranch founder Gary Priour jumps when he sees the check from the Hill Country Charity Ball Association, as HCCBA President Allison Boeche shows off the check and records the moment with her phone camera. Priour’s list of repairs totaled about $150,000, so he was very happy with the $152,000 check.
Members of the board of the Hill Country Charity Ball Association, along with representatives of the Hill Country Youth Ranch, were on hand to celebrate a record amount of fundraising by the association, $152,000. The check presentation took place in front of the building that will receive the benefit of the money raised. From left, front row, are Michelle Gray, HCCBA; Katie Dreznin, HCCBA; Crystal Shotwell, HCCBA; Amber Bond, HCCBA; La’Cee Paxton, HCCBA; Arlette Gallego, HCCBA; Krystle Ramsey, HCYR; Bethany Mikesa, HCCBA; Gary Priour, founder of HCYR; Allison Bueche, president of HCCBA; Ashley Phillips, HYCR; Tim Campbell, HCYR; Cindy Hernandez, HCCBA and Annie Reast, HCCBA. On the back row are Amanda Chipman, HCCBA and HCYR; Breanna Larsen, HCCBA and Lee Ann Robinson, HCCBA and HCYR.
Hill Country Youth Ranch founder Gary Priour jumps when he sees the check from the Hill Country Charity Ball Association, as HCCBA President Allison Boeche shows off the check and records the moment with her phone camera. Priour’s list of repairs totaled about $150,000, so he was very happy with the $152,000 check.
Roger Mathews
Members of the board of the Hill Country Charity Ball Association, along with representatives of the Hill Country Youth Ranch, were on hand to celebrate a record amount of fundraising by the association, $152,000. The check presentation took place in front of the building that will receive the benefit of the money raised. From left, front row, are Michelle Gray, HCCBA; Katie Dreznin, HCCBA; Crystal Shotwell, HCCBA; Amber Bond, HCCBA; La’Cee Paxton, HCCBA; Arlette Gallego, HCCBA; Krystle Ramsey, HCYR; Bethany Mikesa, HCCBA; Gary Priour, founder of HCYR; Allison Bueche, president of HCCBA; Ashley Phillips, HYCR; Tim Campbell, HCYR; Cindy Hernandez, HCCBA and Annie Reast, HCCBA. On the back row are Amanda Chipman, HCCBA and HCYR; Breanna Larsen, HCCBA and Lee Ann Robinson, HCCBA and HCYR.
After many stops and starts due to COVID-19 interference, the Hill Country Charity Ball Association hosted its 34th annual ball, “A Night in Rio,” on Saturday, July 31, at the Hill Country Youth Event Center.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.