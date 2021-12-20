The Hill Country Youth Ranch in Leakey receives a $1,500 check from the Bandera Electric Cooperative. At the check presentation are, from left, Lauren Salazar, BEC marketing supervisor; Catie Rickert, BEC community relations associate; Matt Alba, aka Santa, BEC fiber sales engineer; Ashley Phillips, Hill Country Youth Ranch development associate; Danielle Hamilton, HCYR activities coordinator; and Tim Campbell, HCYR chief development officer.
The Hill Country Youth Ranch in Leakey receives a $1,500 check from the Bandera Electric Cooperative. At the check presentation are, from left, Lauren Salazar, BEC marketing supervisor; Catie Rickert, BEC community relations associate; Matt Alba, aka Santa, BEC fiber sales engineer; Ashley Phillips, Hill Country Youth Ranch development associate; Danielle Hamilton, HCYR activities coordinator; and Tim Campbell, HCYR chief development officer.
BEC Marketing Supervisor Lauren Salazar, left, presents a $1,500 check to Pastor Steve Gross for the Kendall County Cowboy Church Angel Tree program.
This December, Bandera Electric Cooperative donated $6,500 to five local nonprofits, just in time for Christmas. Arms of Hope in Medina, Kendall County Cowboy Church in Boerne, Hill Country Youth Ranch in Leakey, Alliance for Progress in Center Point and the Kerrville Salvation Army each received donations for their charitable youth programs.
Arms of Hope, formerly known as the Medina Children’s Home, received $1,500 in the form of $50 gift cards for 30 children.
