This December, Bandera Electric Cooperative donated $6,500 to five local nonprofits, just in time for Christmas. Arms of Hope in Medina, Kendall County Cowboy Church in Boerne, Hill Country Youth Ranch in Leakey, Alliance for Progress in Center Point and the Kerrville Salvation Army each received donations for their charitable youth programs.

Arms of Hope, formerly known as the Medina Children’s Home, received $1,500 in the form of $50 gift cards for 30 children.

