The Center Point Area Historic Preservation Association held its annual fundraiser Saturday at the Historical Park and Museum, 313 FM 480 in Center Point. It was a day to remember the Texas Rangers and honor their contributions to Texas history.

Highlighted by a historic 1880s encampment hosted by the Former Texas Rangers Living History Headquarters Company, the tone was set for the day. Although the event was  scheduled as a fundraiser, the association wanted to honor the Texas Rangers, many of whom lived in or near Center Point.

