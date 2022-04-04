Members of the Former Texas Ranger Living History Headquarters Company, from left, George Higgins, Bob Bailey and Scott Senior set up an authentic 1880s Ranger camp for visitors to see how Rangers would have lived on the trail.
Tom Young is the senior deacon for the Rising Star Masonic Lodge in Center Point. Lodge members were at the fundraiser to offer lithographs for sale to raise funds for their 150th anniversary, which takes place in 2025. The lithos are from a mural on the masonic lodge that depicts the history of the Texas Rangers with the lodge. For the first 36 years its top leaders were Texas Rangers.
Ella Joe Richards, in authentic 1880s dress, supervises the food preparation at the Center Point Area Historic Preservation Association’s fundraiser event, Saturday, April 2, at the Heritage Park in Center Point. The Texas Rangers were honored for their contributions to the Center Point area.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
The Center Point Area Historic Preservation Association held its annual fundraiser Saturday at the Historical Park and Museum, 313 FM 480 in Center Point. It was a day to remember the Texas Rangers and honor their contributions to Texas history.
Highlighted by a historic 1880s encampment hosted by the Former Texas Rangers Living History Headquarters Company, the tone was set for the day. Although the event was scheduled as a fundraiser, the association wanted to honor the Texas Rangers, many of whom lived in or near Center Point.
