After decades of traveling through space, meeting Wookiees, Jedis and various Darths, the world will tonight, for the first time, feast its eyes on the last of the saga: “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”
“I grew up with it. It’s just what I’ve known forever,” said Robin Saunders, assistant manager at EntertainMART. “I’m very, very sad (that it’s the last one). All good things have to come to an end, but we’ll always be fans.”
The movie opens today with a 6:15 p.m. showing at the newly reopened Rio 10 Cinemas in Kerrville. The movie theater was closed for several weeks after a shooting suspect barricaded himself and later killed himself inside the theater during a police standoff.
For some, the newest movies aren’t that great. William Uker, an area fan of “Star Wars,” often finds the newer
movies disappointing.
“I’m OK with it (being the last movie) because they keep recycling the same plot for most of the movies, so I’m a little upset,” Uker said.
Nonetheless, Uker said he hopes this last film will fill in some of the blanks, such as the familial lineage of some of the characters. He still enjoys the “Star Wars” universe and how it activates the imagination.
“Culturally, to some people, it’s everything,” Uker said. “It’s a religion to some others. It’s a really awesome thing to fantasize about, having lightsabers and laser swords and powers.”
Uker pointed out that the “Star Wars” story showed the world something totally unique when it made its debut with the film “Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope” in the 1970s.
“The visual effects they did, the new techniques they pioneered just to create the movie was something nobody had ever done before and was such a good story,” Uker said.
For Joseph Ramirez, who runs a local shop called The Outer Space Treasure Chest, the newer movies don’t live up to their predecessors.
“It’s the kid,” Ramirez said, referring to the reboot’s main antagonist, Kylo Ren. “A lot of girls like him. I’m a guy. ... If they had an older, adult guy, it would suit him well. But if it’s just a kid, (I don’t think so).”
Ramirez said that even though “The Rise of Skywalker” is slated to be the last movie, he has faith there will be more in the future.
“They always come up with something,” Ramirez said. “After so many years down the road, people become bored. They’re going to pop up with something new.”
After all, there is the “Star Wars: The Mandalorian” television show that debuted in November with its character Baby Yoda already taking over the internet with memes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.