Aficionados of chili, cars, bikes, music, beer and just having a good time can plan on being at the Hill Country Youth Event Center Saturday, March 19, to attend the First Annual Chili Cook-off and Car/Bike show.
The event is a fundraiser for the K’Star organization, a nonprofit, community-based organization that aids and shelters area youths in crisis. It covers an area of 14 counties and has an emergency shelter and office in Kerrville.
