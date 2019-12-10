A 19-year-old Kerrville man was in the county jail Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Caleb Burress Jr. was jailed Monday following a grand jury indictment based on an investigation by the Kerr County Sheriff's Office. According to a press release from the office, investigators received a report on Oct. 28 that "Burress had been engaging in sexual relations with a 13-year-old girl who he met through a mutual friend."
"Burress was aware of the child's age and that he could go to jail for his actions and continued to pursue a sexual encounter," the release states.
Burress was in the county jail on bonds totaling $50,000.
