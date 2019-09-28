Pre-kindergarten students at St. Peter’s Episcopal School started their school year with a “Family Unit,” and they celebrated the learning experience with a Family Fun Picnic.
Parents and grand-parents were invited to come to the school with lunches and blankets to spread on the ground.
“The weather was agreeable for an outdoor feast and lots of laughs,” a school spokeswoman said in a press release.
To learn more about St. Peter’s Episcopal School, visit ww.stpeterskerrville.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.