In a decision that was never in doubt, according to school board members, the new single member district new boundary lines were approved by a 7-0 vote. The redrawn lines do not affect anything but the districts themselves, since members of the board are not required to reside in the district they represent.
After a lengthy discussion in a meeting on January 6, and a further public hearing session on Jan. 19, the redistricting map, named Illustrative Plan One, there was no debate on the matter before the vote. Redrawing of a school district's boundary lines is required by federal law when there is a greater than 10% disparity between the largest and smallest districts in population. This action satisfies that requirement.
