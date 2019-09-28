Schreiner University President Charlie McCormick posited a question to a handful of people assembled at an open house event on Friday: Has Schreiner University been precious?
Sort of a curious question at first, but then McCormick rattled off one contribution after another that the university has made to the Hill Country and the state.
“Schreiner University never really became precious like some Ivory Tower institutions,” McCormick said.
With nearly 1,400 students — a record enrollment — the university has racked up a slew of impressive accolades from national and regional publications, but McCormick said the university’s place in Kerrville and the Hill Country had not been as notable.
McCormick wants to change that.
“It bears repeating that higher education is a local enterprise,” McCormick told the visitors, which included various local officials and business leaders, from City Manager Mark McDaniel to Walt Koening, president and CEO of the Kerrville Area Chamber of Commerce.
Schreiner’s students primarily come from Texas, almost all come from a 125-mile radius of Kerrville, but even more come from within 52 miles from the campus.
In recent years, the university has undergone a building boom and has plans to better connect to the community through the Guadalupe River trails and through strengthened relationships with community organizations.
In July, the city of Kerrville and Schreiner signed a “Town-Gown Compact,” committing the two institutions to work together in ways that strengthen the educational, cultural and economic opportunities in the community.
As part of the tour, which McCormick turned over to student ambassadors, McCormick stressed some of the strategic plans the university is undertaking.
Part of that plan includes making Schreiner a “uniquely Texan” and “uniquely faith-based” experience.
Other areas that the university wants to emphasize include:
• Recruit, retain students with the capacity to thrive. For Schreiner, this may mean competing for not only the top students, but pursuing all students and providing them the tools they will need to develop and succeed.
• Provide students the experiences, resiliency and wisdom to lead in their communities.
• Invest in the delight of the campus community and the growth and vibrancy of the Hill Country community.
Those areas also connect back to the original mission of the school’s founding with a $250,000 gift from Capt. Charles Schreiner in 1917. In its early years, the school was a residential institution for young boys.
“I think he had a civilizing agenda for this part of the world,” McCormick said of Schreiner’s work to build Kerrville and the community.
Dubbed Schreiner 2023, the strategic plan is coming into play across the campus as the university looks to ramp up is marketing, community outreach and messaging.
