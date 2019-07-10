Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible across the area as a disturbance in the Gulf increases moisture levels statewide.
Daytime heating will help trigger scattered showers and storms across the area. Locally heavy downpours and wind gusts to 60 mph are possible underneath the stronger storms that develop.
A tropical airmass remains in place through the weekend.
A tropical system in the Gulf of Mexico will bring the risk for heavy rainfall across Southeast Texas and Louisiana in the coming days.
It is uncertain whether this system will bring us rain at the moment. Current models keep this system east of us and also keep us dry, but this needs to be monitored in case the system drifts further west than expected.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible today. Locally heavy downpours are possible with highs in the lower 90s. Winds become north at 10 to 15 mph, except gusty near any storms that develop.
Less cloud cover is expected tonight, but a few showers remain possible through midnight. Lows end up in the upper 60s to lower 70s.
Mostly sunny skies are in the forecast Friday and most of the models keep us dry. Highs range from 93 to 97 degrees. North winds average 10 to 15 mph.
As of this writing, the tropical system in the Gulf is not expected to impact our area with regard to precipitation. It may actually dry us out for a few days.
More to come if this changes.
Find meteorologist Cary Burgess at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
