A 25-year-old Kerrville man who filed a civil rights lawsuit against the city of Kerrville after being arrested on his front lawn pleaded no contest to the charge, was found guilty and paid a fine, court documents show.
A court judgment released by the city on Feb. 2, indicates Robert Duncan Miller pleaded no contest to public intoxication stemming from the incident on July, 19, 2019. Miller waived a trial and was found guilty of the offense by municipal judge Mark Prislovsky on Sept. 25, 2019. Miller was fined $366. His case was closed Dec. 4, 2019, after he paid the money, according to assistant court administrator Rachel Ramirez.
