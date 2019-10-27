The Hill Country CattleWomen will host a Fall Wine Social at Longhorn Cellars just east of Fredericksburg in November.
The event, set for 4:30 to 7 p.m. Nov. 14, is open to anyone wishing to learn more about the HCCW or interested in joining. Spouses and significant others also are welcome.
Longhorn Cellars is located at 315 RR 1376 in Fredericksburg.
“The evening will allow members to have a moment to enjoy one another as they start the holiday season while also getting to know new members,” a spokeswoman for the organization said in a press release.
For more information about the social or how to join the HCCW, contact Alice Anderson at 830-446-9691 or elmaxranch@gmail.com, or go to the HCCW website, hillcountrycattlewomen.com
