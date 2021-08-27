The Texas Master Naturalist Program, responsible for promoting conservation through natural resource management, announced it will soon publish the application for early 2022 classes. These classes, consisting of an all-day, once-per-week session, will train members on plants and animals native to the Hill Country area and allow them to become “experts” in the conservation and management of natural resources.
“There are numerous reasons to become a master naturalist,” said Catherine Gauldin, communications director for the program. “First, local knowledge is important. The vast majority of participants learn interesting facts about ecosystems in their own backyard and share that information with many other people, friends and neighbors.”
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
