A 40-year-old thief and ex-con was in the county jail Monday awaiting transfer to prison.
Juan Manuel Mendez, who has been jailed a dozen times in Kerr County since 2000, was sentenced this month to three years in prison for a “dine and dash” at Denny’s. He ordered a meal there in June and, when he declined to pay for it, the Kerrville Police Department booked him into jail, where he has remained on a $5,000 bond.
Although the value of the food Mendez stole normally would have amounted to a misdemeanor, police noticed he’d already been convicted of misdemeanor thefts in the past, so they recommended a felony charge.
In Texas, thieves with two or more misdemeanor theft convictions can be charged with a felony punishable by as many as two years in state jail and a $10,000 fine.
In Mendez’s case, since he had been convicted of at least six thefts, the198th District Attorney’s office enhanced his charge even more — to a third-degree felony punishable by as many as 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Mendez pleaded guilty to this charge this month and was sentenced by 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson to three years in prison. Mendez received 89 days jail credit for time spent in county lockup.
Emerson also ordered Mendez to pay $11.45 restitution to Denny’s, $309 in court costs and $525 for a court-appointed attorney.
In the last few years, Mendez has received at least two shorter prison sentences for possessing methamphetamine and theft. He also has been arrested in Kerr County on accusations of criminal mischief once, public intoxication five times, meth possession once and failing to appear in court at least three times.
In 2017, Mendez stole a tent, air mattress and wipes from an unnamed store. He has been convicted of theft by check at least three times.
OTHER SENTENCINGS
Others sentenced this month by Emerson include:
• John Richard Combescure, sentenced to concurrent probation sentences totaling seven years on charges of assaulting a public servant, meth possession and two counts of bail jumping. He was ordered to pay a fine, restitution, attorney fee and court costs totaling about $5,375.
Combescure had been accused of scratching a jailer on the neck and hitting his face. Although he pleaded guilty, Emerson gave the man a chance to avoid felony convictions if he can complete probation. Emerson ordered Combescure to receive mental health counseling at the publicly funded MHDD and complete a drug addiction treatment program.
• Leon Fuentes, sentenced to seven years probation for choking a woman. He was ordered to pay court costs, attorney fees and a fine totaling about $3,450. He also was ordered to receive drug addiction treatment and complete a Life Training Institute program.
• Jacob Andrew Orwig, sentenced to five years deferred adjudication probation on a charge of possessing less than 1 gram of cocaine. The man was ordered to pay about $3,400 in fines and court costs.
• Leisha Crider Patton, sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication probation on charges of check forgery and failing to appear in court. She was ordered to pay about $1,700 in attorney fees, court costs and restitution.
(1) comment
And Karl Prohl stole many, many meals during a stolen trip to Hawaii, then double charged for same and received a simple wrist slap.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.