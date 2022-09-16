Members of the Frontier Historical Society describe how a cowboy reloads his gun in 1850’s Texas to a group of students from Harper Middle School. Seated at the table is Jeff Nichols and standing by is Russell Peckham.
Jed Elrod, center, a hospital steward from the Civil War era, shows students Rex Fritz and Tanner Bissett, to the right of Elrod, of Divide schools, how medicines were made and how they were used to save soldiers’ lives. The demonstration is a part of Texfest at Schreiner University on Friday.
Kelly Scott, known as the Cowboy Cook, sits by his chuck wagon during the TexFest Texas Heritage Days at Schreiner University on Friday. He is waiting for the next class of students to arrive, so he can describe how cowboys got their meals in the wild west days.
Peter Baron, a member of the Sons of the American Revolution, shows off a Brown Bess flintlock rifle, used during the American Revolutionary War at Texfest on the campus of Schreiner University on Friday.
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Roger Mathews
Kevin Fitzpatrick, professional trick rope artist, corrals a class of Divide school district students during the Texfest demonstrations at Schreiner University on Friday.
Roger Mathews
Lenny Medina, a Kickapoo Native American, who is part Hispanic, demonstrates a native dance from his tribe for audiences at Texfest on Friday at Schreiner University.
Hundreds of students converged on Schreiner University to experience the history of the Hill Country, the state and country Friday. There were educational displays and reenactments spread throughout the campus for the students to experience and learn from historical experts.
Several periods of history were highlighted, including the Old West, the Civil War, World War II, the Battle of the Alamo and the American Revolutionary War, each with live fire demonstrations of weapons from their respective periods of history.
