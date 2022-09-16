Hundreds of students converged on Schreiner University to experience the history of the Hill Country, the state and country Friday. There were educational displays and reenactments spread throughout the campus for the students to experience and learn from historical experts.

Several periods of history were highlighted, including the Old West, the Civil War, World War II, the Battle of the Alamo and the American Revolutionary War, each with live fire demonstrations of weapons from their respective periods of history.

