Blankets donated to Pregnancy Resource Center Dec 29, 2019 Dec 29, 2019 Updated 4 hrs ago

Moms and members of the Little Flowers Girls Club work diligently on assembling blankets for The Pregnancy Resource Center.

Reese Wentrcek of the Little Flowers Girls Club at Notre Dame begins work on her blanket for The Pregnancy Resource Center.

Lily Segura of the Little Flowers Girls Club at Notre Dame starts work on her tie-on flannel blanket for The Pregnancy Resource Center blanket drive.

Lainie Johnson, Executive Director, The Pregnancy Resource Center; Nancy Pillatzke, K of C 6409 Ladies Auxiliary; Sylvia Gonzales, TPRC

Ladies Auxiliary Council 6409 and other community members participated in a baby blanket drive benefitting clients of The Pregnancy Resource center. Cash donations totaled $100.
