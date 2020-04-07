A 30-year-old Kerrville woman accused of DWI and drug dealing is under indictment on four felony charges.
Jacqueline Belle Barnett was jailed March 28 to answer for Feb. 25 indictments, which accuse her of dealing, on or about Nov. 5, 2019, less than 1 gram of cocaine, less than 28 grams of suboxone and less than 28 grams of clonazepam.
Barnett also has a pending felony DWI charge stemming from accusations she drove while intoxicated in September 2019. She has at least two previous DWI convictions.
Barnett was released from the Kerr County jail on March 28 on bonds totaling $15,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.