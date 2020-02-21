I’ve already received messages asking if it is safe to start planting flowers for the upcoming Spring season.
In my personal opinion, it’s still way too early to plant for vegetation that is sensitive to a freeze.
The average date for the last freeze over the past 20 years at the USDA in Kerrville is March 26. We still have quite a bit of time to go before doing any outdoor planting unless you have a location to protect them from a freeze.
My forecast for Friday is calling for more sunshine, but a few mid and high clouds remain possible throughout the day. Highs end up around 55 degrees. Winds become light and East during the afternoon hours.
Partly cloudy skies continue Friday night with lows between 30 and 35 degrees. Winds become light and variable overnight.
Clouds increase again Saturday and Sunday with highs near 60 degrees Saturday.
Models have trended slightly cooler for Sunday with highs between 65 and 70 degrees depending on clouds or sunshine. Isolated showers are possible Sunday.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
