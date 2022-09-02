Shannon Deville, director of Schreiner Institute, unveils the memorial plaque that honors the 22 Schreiner alumni who are still listed by the United States government as missing in action, in a ceremony at the university Thursday. There are 19 names from World War II and three names from the Vietnam war.
Schreiner University honors alumni who are still listed as missing in action with a plaque listing their names. The plaque was installed in the courtyard of the university between the Cailloux Campus Activity Center and the Gus Schreiner Dining Hall, and a ceremony dedicating the plaque was held Thursday. Shannon Deville, director of Schreiner Institute, presided over the ceremony.
Roger Mathews
In a brief ceremony Thursday, Schreiner University honored 22 alumni of the university who are still listed as missing in action. Shannon Deville, director of Schreiner Institute, hosted the ceremony and read out the names of the 22 alumni. He is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
The Schreiner Institute supports students who are pursuing a career in the military or seeking a commission as an officer through the Reserve Officer Training Corps. It also assists students, who are ex-military and transitioning back to civilian life.
