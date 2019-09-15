A plan for campus improvement is on tap for tonight’s Kerrville Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting.
The plan includes ideas for improving the B.T. Wilson Sixth Grade School and Starkey, Nimitz, Tally and Tom Daniels elementary schools.
The board also will discuss updates to the 2018 bond project, which includes safety construction across all campuses and a new Hal Peterson Middle School, a 2018 state advanced placement report and a financial report.
The meeting is 6 p.m. at the KISD Administration Building, 1009 Barnett St.
