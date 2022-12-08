Authorities investigate at the crash scene of a twin-engine Beechcraft BE58, Monday, April 22, 2019, near Kerrville, Texas. The pilot and the five other people aboard the plane were all killed, said Sgt. Orlando Moreno, a spokesman for the Texas Department of Public Safety. (William Luther/The San Antonio Express-News via AP)
A Harris County probate court jury on Monday awarded three families $12.1 million in damages against the company whose employee crashed a plane near the Kerrville airport in 2019.
The crash on April 22, 2019, killed six Houstonians: Jeffrey Weiss, 65, the pilot and an employee of Raymond James & Associates; Stuart Roben Kensinger, 55; Angela Webb Kensinger, 54; Mark Damien Scioneaux, 58; Scott Reagan Miller, 55; and Marc Tellepsen, 45.
