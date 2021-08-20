A 30-year-old Dallas woman was arrested in Gillespie County on suspicion of transporting seven people not authorized to be in America.
A Gillespie County sheriff’s deputy witnessed a traffic violation on Interstate 10 near mile marker 496 at 10:26 a.m. Aug. 16, stopped the suspect vehicle, then noticed it was full of people: there was a female driver, a male in the passenger seat, two people sitting in the back seats and another passenger lying across them, and two males lyingdown in the back cargo area of the vehicle.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas announced “tight grid conditions” related to outages and increased June usage of power. ERCOT has requested everyone set their thermostats at 78 degrees or higher. Supposedly, this decreases usages by 6-8%. The request lasts through Friday, June 18.
