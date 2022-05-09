A 35-year-old San Antonio man was in the county jail Monday on suspicion of smuggling people not authorized to be in the country.
Jeremy Jeff Marquez, accused by the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office, was jailed May 6 on suspicion of four counts of human smuggling, and he hadn’t been released as of Monday. He was being held on bonds totaling $275,000, according to county records.
