Barbara Dewell-Ferguson, member of the justice center bond committee, claims she did not support the findings of the committee and did not sign the recommendation. She did claim approving the $45 million amount for the bond.
After months of protests, petitions and editorials for and against, the bond election for a justice center housing police, fire, the municipal court, emergency operations and IT has been approved by a 5-0 unanimous vote of the city council at Tuesday’s meeting.
The vote came after more controversy about amounts, tax rates and whether all parts of the measure were necessary. Council member Roman Garcia again put forward his proposal to issue bonds in stages, for each of the departments to be housed in the new center.
