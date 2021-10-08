Correction: An article dated Oct. 7, reported Doyle neighborhood artist George Waring will paint a mural on the old wool factory building on McFarland Street. The Kerrville Urban Trails System is still accepting proposals and has not yet made a decision, as of Thursday.
“We do not have an agreement with George for any commissions for projects,” said Jeremy Walther with KUTS. “We have encouraged him to submit a proposal for the KDT mural project and to work with Doyle to develop a potential kids workshop for public art. But as of now, he is not commissioned for any KUTS work at this time.”
