Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall explains the new bodycam system to Kerrville city council members, and how it will solve technology issues as well as increase officer safety. Current equipment is failing. The council approved spending $680,320.10 for the purchase. Funding comes from a grant from the Office of the Governor and American Recovery Plan Act money already in the city’s coffers.
In council action Tuesday, the Kerrville city council approved the use of $680,320.10 for body cameras for active police officers on duty, cameras for police vehicles and the supporting technology to bring the police department up to date on equipment and safety for on-duty police officers.
Kerrville Police Chief Chris McCall addressed the council, explaining the new system, called Bodyworn Cameras by Utility, Inc. The system will replace the current outdated equipment worn and used by officers. Images are degrading, sound and vision can no longer sync, and the equipment is out of warranty, said Chief McCall, so any repairs or replacements cost the city and must be sent out of town to be serviced.
