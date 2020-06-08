A San Antonio man was jailed June 5 on suspicion of driving while intoxicated in Kerrville.
The investigation began about 9 p.m. June 4, when a Kerrville police officer conducted a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Sidney Baker, according to KPD spokesman Chuck Bocock.
“Upon contacting the driver, the officer noted various signs of impairment,” Bocock said in an email. “The officer also noted an open container of beer in the vehicle.”
The driver was requested to perform field sobriety tests and he refused, was arrested and refused to provide a breath sample, Bocock said. A search warrant was then obtained for a blood sample.
“While the blood sample was being obtained, the driver resisted,” Bocock said. “The driver was charged with DWI; resisting arrest, search, or transport; and open container.”
The man was identified in court records as Bryan Matthew Keene, born 1974. He was in the county jail as of June 5 on bonds totaling $3,000.
