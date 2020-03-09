Inside the National Museum of the Pacific War on Friday morning, Dale Perry slowly lifted himself from his wheelchair and grabbed his granddaughter’s arm.
With arms linked, they ascended wooden stairs to board the museum’s PT 309 boat.
“Alright Pops, are you ready?” Melanie Watson asked the World War II Navy veteran.
“Oh, yeah,” Perry replied.
It had been 75 years since he last walked on this boat — he didn’t expect to see it again when the war was over.
But to make a long story short, Watson did everything in her power to ensure her grandfather was reunited with the boat he was stationed on during the Second World War.
First, she reached out to the museum’s officials to arrange the reunion. Then, she had to help convince her 94-year old grandfather — who had insisted he was done traveling because his legs were too weak — to fly from Arcadia, California, to Texas.
It required a lot of effort, but Watson ultimately succeeded in bringing her grandfather to the steps of the PT 309 boat.
“Does it look the same?” Watson asked when they had reached the final step, still holding her grandfather’s arm.
“Oh, gosh, yes,” Perry beamed. “Exactly the same.”
Perry still has an abundance of energy. He works out three times a week and remains active in Arcadia’s veterans community, recently receiving “Veteran of the Year” from the city’s mayor.
And on Friday, he was more than willing to play the role of storyteller for his 11 family members (including great-grandchildren) who accompanied him on this trip.
Resting on some ammo cans, Perry captivated his audience of an hour with tales of his time in the war. He was delivering papers when the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, he said. As soon as he discovered the two-word, six-column headline “WAR DECLARED,” he wanted to serve. His parents, though, didn’t let him enlist, considering he was only 15 years old at the time.
He tried to join up again when he was 16 years old, but his parents still refused. They finally relented when he was 17, and Perry served as a torpedoman 2nd class on a PT 309 boat that was stationed in the Mediterranean.
“He’s just an amazing man,” Watson said. “He doesn’t think he deserves anything. I always tell him, ‘Pops, you’re my hero.’ All the veterans are my heroes. … I’m trying to thank veterans because they are not thanked enough, that’s for sure. And I’m also trying to preserve their memories because they are dying and so are their stories.”
Watson’s original plan was to give her grandfather a memorial book for Christmas. She remembered her uncle, Bob Perry, mentioning that Dale’s PT 309 boat was in Fredericksburg, so she visited the museum’s website to see if she could find a photo for the book. She also decided to submit her grandfather’s oral history to the museum’s oral history program. That led to conversations with the museum’s volunteers, who invited Perry to see his old boat in person.
All that remained was convincing Perry to travel to Texas.
During Christmas, Watson and her family gave Perry a basket of memorabilia from the museum. Perry’s daughter (and Watson’s mom) Dee Dee Hickman presented him an itinerary for the trip.
“We knew if we didn’t have it set out for him — where we were going to stay, everything — he probably wouldn’t have gone,” Watson said.
Perry was still reluctant. His family, though, assured him they would go on the trip with him. They also told him he would have a chance to go on the boat. That’s when Perry became emotional.
“I might go then,” he replied, his voice cracking.
He didn’t seem to have any regrets about his decision on Friday, as he happily shared with his family his experiences from 75 years ago.
“This means an awful lot to me,” he said. “I remember every part of (the boat) because you had to learn every part. I look at this thing now and say, ‘Gosh, nothing has changed.’”
