For the first time Kerr County Sheriff W.R. “Rusty” Hierholzer said the county jail will generate more than $1 million in revenue from housing out-of-area prisoners.
That revenue helps offset some of the costs of operating the 328-bed jail, which was expanded after voters approved a bond four years ago.
“I think that housing out-of-county inmates is something we need to do while we can,” Hierholzer said Thursday. Kerr County commissioners have expressed support for the contract detention arrangement.
“It's working well,” said Kerr County Commissioner Tom Moser. “Someday we may get to the point where we don't have extra room, but in the meantime, we'll use it for additional revenue.”
Just this week, the jail received an influx of inmates from the west Texas county of Ector, which includes Odessa. As of Thursday, Kerr County had received $730,850 from other counties, Hierholzer said.
Based on information from the county’s auditor office, the contract detention revenue is estimated to be 2.7 cents per $100 of taxable valuation if it generates $1 million. If these contracts weren’t in place, it would be harder for commissioners to avoid an increase in property taxes, Hierholzer said.
As to whether adding out-of-county inmates increases the cost of running the jail, the answer, according to Hierholzer is yes. Having more prisoners means preparing more food, and devoting more staff time to inmate requests and grievances and sick calls, for example. However, the jail feeds inmates at a cost of only $1.28 a meal.
Costs associated with providing off-site medical care to out-of-county inmates — including transportation and guards — is borne by the other counties, Hierholzer said.
As of last month, outstanding debt for the jail expansion project totaled $13,470,000.
Hierholzer listed many items paid for by the bond that the county would have had to purchase anyway due to age — 20 years — of the former jail, such as AC units, washers and dryers, generator, female detox room, flooring, fire alarms, control panel and more. Some items needed updating due to rules issued by the Texas Commission on Jail Standards that would kick in once a renovation began, Hierholzer said.
Hierholzer has said the jail expansion itself was necessitated by a lack of space for inmates who, per state law, must be placed in particular arrangements to avoid men being near women, high-risk inmates being near low-risk ones, and so on. Had the jail not been expanded, he would be the one sending prisoners to other counties.
