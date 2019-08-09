Kerrville Police have arrested a juvenile on suspicion of sexually assaulting another child Monday at the Kerrville Ray and Joan Kroc Corps Community Center.
Police said they were called to the Salvation Army-run center at 3:25 p.m. with a report of missing child. By the time officers arrived, the center’s staff had found the child.
Witnesses said the suspect took the child against their will to a location inside the Kroc Center.
After conducting interviews and reviewing security camera footage, officers and criminal investigators arrested the suspect — found in the Kroc Center — who is facing charges of aggravated sexual assault on a child and indecency with a child, and additional charges may be pending.
The suspect remains in custody at a juvenile detention center.
