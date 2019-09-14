Truth is truth – no matter where you find it; and Truth is sometimes found in unexpected places.
Every religion, every philosophy, and every culture seems to have its own unique way of expressing universal truths; and although their vocabularies and mode of presentation may differ, the core beliefs of one are often very similar to those of another. Mistranslations, misunderstandings and misrepresentations – whether deliberate or inadvertent – often result in unwarranted biases and antagonistic assumptions.
In a world afflicted with bigotry and intolerance, with cruelty and hate, it is vital that we build bridges of understanding and mutual respect. It is in that spirit that Unity of the Hill Country will host a series of eight weekly classes on “The Bhagavad Gita: Ancient Wisdom for Today’s World”. These classes will touch upon many timely topics: War, death and immortality, the nature of the soul, and the brotherhood of mankind. They will explore the differences and the parallels between eastern spiritual practices and those of Christianity, as well as some surprising parallels between ancient wisdom and modern science.
These classes, facilitated by Norma Leonard, will begin at 6:30 P.M., Wednesday, September 18th and will continue on a weekly basis at Unity of the Hill Country, located at the corner of Jefferson and Tivy Streets in Kerrville.
