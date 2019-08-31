A cattle truck flipped over Friday at approximately 11:30 a.m. on U.S. 83, leaving the driver uninjured but cattle loose on the roadway.
A witness told the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office that the truck flipped about 5 miles north of Garvens Store near Mountain Home.
Officials from the sheriff’s office called Kerr County Animal Services to help with the cattle.
