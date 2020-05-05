A 24-year-old Kerrville man received a six-month state jail sentence for possessing less than 1 gram of methamphetamine last year.
Pursuant to a plea deal between the 198th District Attorney’s Office and defense attorney Doug Ranney, defendant Jonah Allmond Clyde pleaded guilty before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson on April 24.
Emerson convicted Clyde of the felony and credited 142 days to the man’s sentence for time spent awaiting court hearings in the county jail. Emerson also ordered Clyde to pay $365 in court costs. Unusual for a felony defendant in this type of case, the defense attorney was retained, not appointed by the court, as Clyde wasn’t indigent.
Clyde possessed the meth on Dec. 5, 2019, according to an indictment.
At the time of his arrest by a sheriff’s deputy that day, Clyde had pending misdemeanor and felony charges out of Hays County, some of which were dismissed in February, when he appeared for two court hearings before judges Jack Robison and Chris Johnson, respectively. Clyde pleaded guilty to misdemeanor driving while intoxicated and felony evidence tampering charges. He was sentenced to 33 days in the Hays County jail and ordered to pay $410 in court costs, according to records.
Clyde was in the Kerr County jail on Wednesday, and it appears he’s been there since his arrest in December, besides the trip to Hays County for court. It wasn’t clear whether he would be transferred to the state jail, due to current coronavirus limitations on transfers to state facilities.
