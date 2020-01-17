Property owners have until the end of this month to pay their ad valorem taxes to the Kerr County Tax Assessor-Collector’s Office.
Taxpayers can choose to pay in-person at either of two county tax assessor-collector’s offices: At the Kerr County Courthouse, 700 Main Street in Kerrville, in Suite 124 on the first floor, or at the West Kerr Annex, 3350 Junction Highway in Ingram. The offices are open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The office is closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
“We would encourage everyone who owes property taxes to make arrangements as quickly as possible to pay what’s owed. Beat the rush and mark that off your ‘to do’ list,” said Tax Assessor-Collector Bob Reeves said in a press release. “If you miss the Jan. 31 deadline, then your property taxes will incur penalty fees and interest, both of which can quickly increase your total balance due.”
Property owners were notified of what they owe this year with tax statements that were mailed back at the beginning of October. Kerr County’s tax offices collect tax payments from property owners for all the local taxing entities in the county, except for the Kerrville Independent School District, which handles its own notices and collections.
Property owners can pay by mail as long as payment is postmarked on or no later than Jan. 31, 2020, to avoid penalty fees or interest.
To make a certified payment online by credit card — with VISA, Master Card, American Express or Discover — or by electronic check, visit https://www.co.kerr.tx.us/tax/payments/. Payments online incur a $1 convenience fee.
Kerr County property owners over the age of 65 whose property serves as their homestead, as well as those who are classified as disabled veterans or their spouses, may choose to divide their tax payments into four installments. Those payments then will be due on the following dates: Jan. 31, March 31, May 31 and July 31.
“Anyone who has questions about their property’s appraised value, exemptions or changes should first contact the Kerr Central Appraisal District at 830-895-5223,” Reeves said.
Additionally, residents with questions about how the property tax system works, which taxing entities may tax property in Texas, what help is offered by the Texas State Comptroller’s Office, the complaint process and more, are referred to the State Comptroller’s Office for answers at https://comptroller.texas.gov/taxes/property-tax/ptax-faqs.php.
A history of values and taxes, property ownership and more can be obtained by also visiting the county’s site at: https://tax.co.kerr.tx.us/clientdb/?cid=1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.