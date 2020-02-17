A San Antonio man was jailed Sunday and accused of three misdemeanors and one felony.
Zachary Kye Love was arrested by a state trooper who accused him of possessing less than 2 ounces of marijuana, dealing from 1-4 grams of a drug in penalty group 1 and two counts of unlawfully carrying a weapon.
Love was being held on bonds totaling $29,000, according to jail records.
