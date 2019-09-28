Kerr Wildlife Management Area will offer a free Wildlife Management and Research Seminar on Oct. 4. The event will take place at the KWMA Lee and Romana Bass Conference Facility, located at 2625 FM 1340 in Hunt, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Attendees should bring their own lunch.
The event will include Texas Parks and Wildlife Department technical guidance for landowners, ecosystems management and taking a holistic approach to land management, status of migratory birds in Texas, ecology and control of feral hogs and predator management.
A field tour of habitat and research facilities will follow the seminar.
To register or for more information, call the Kerr Wildlife Management Area headquarters at 830-238-4483 or email deanna.
