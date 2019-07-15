The soldier had just been shot in the leg. He was on the battlefield in Iwo Jima, World War II, tending to his wound, when another bullet struck him clean through the helmet, scalping him.
More than half a century later, his helmet is carefully preserved in the vaults of the National Museum of the Pacific War, held onto because of the physical mark the soldier’s story left — two bullet holes and a slice in the lining.
“It’s a helmet like a thousand other helmets, but this one’s story is so compelling that we were willing to keep it, to accept it into the collection,” said Reagan Grau, the museum’s director of collections.
The Fredericksburg museum is home to about 55,000 artifacts and 700 linear feet — or rather, boxes — of archival material, including photos, letters and similar documents, all specifically from the second world war in the Pacific.
At any given time, the public exhibits in the galleries only represent — at most — 3 percent of what the museum is actually responsible for, Grau said. The rest of the items, including the helmet, stay in an climate-controlled storage facility, wrapped up in acid-free folders or boxes and placed on shelves organized by type of object.
Every object is obtained through donation or loan. Chris McDougal, the chief archivist, said that the museum gets calls every day from people looking to set up an appointment to donate to the museum.
“We have a list of things that we no longer collect, just because we’ve got so many of them,” Grau said. “What we have found is if it’s got a compelling story behind it, then we are more likely to collect it if it’s something that we’ve got a lot of.”
He calls it good provenance — the story behind the object.
The museum uses the object’s provenance as a guide to decide what will go on display.
“(It) will help us tell the story of a particular battle or a specific general,” Grau said. “We try to marry up items with the story that they’re associated with so that we can better tell the story.”
Grau added that these days, more of the donations are archival documents than are objects. They keep the material versions of their documents, but also work to create digital files.
In addition, the museum has about 5,000 oral interview recordings, which are unique because the opportunity to gather first-hand accounts of the war will not last forever, Grau said.
“Now, it’s more relevant, but as time progresses, it’s going to be more and more of a distant memory,” McDougal said. “Collections like these are going to keep it more vital, present and memorable.”
McDougal said that it’s important not to forget the sacrifice that so many made during the war.
“These stories can be remembered and told and retold — that’s my favorite part of working with these items — keeping their stories alive,” Grau said.
