It’s a sliver of land between Meeker Road and Burleson Boulevard, and it doesn’t look like much, but it could be very meaningful to Kerrville’s tight housing inventory.
On this small lot, developer Kent Densley and builder Kenny Bledsoe are planning something small — but very big. Ask any Realtor in Kerrville and they will tell you that homes between $200,000 to $300,000 are very difficult to find, and if you can find one, you’d better move quickly.
In fact, there are 61 homes in that price range — that’s it.
With that, Densley saw an opportunity to serve a need, and he brought in Bledsoe and Century 21 real estate agents Gay and Bill Renak to come up with a plan for 11 homes that could be affordably priced.
That’s when Quail Meadow was born.
“Demand and a need,” Densley said of the genesis of the project. “It’s a real need. It’s not just Kerrville or Fort Meyers, Florida, it’s nationwide. It’s a crying need.”
Bill Renak said that he spends a lot of time working with first-time buyers and that they are often faced with limited financial resources just to get into a house — let alone the ability to fix it up.
“First-time home buyers don’t have the cash to buy a fixer upper,” said Bill Renak, adding that many homes in that $200,000-plus range require a lot of work.
In the case of this project, Renak said, new construction alleviates those issues.
“They get a complete appliance package,” Bill Renak said. “They also get a limited home warranty.”
Before the coronavirus pandemic struck earlier this year, the issue of affordability in Kerrville was probably one of the biggest facing the city, especially the City Council, which approved the largest housing project in the city’s history that was designed to help improve the affordability situation here.
Even with the uncertainty around the economy, Densley and his team are pressing forward. Others are also in the game of building affordable housing. Another builder, Travis Page is building on Meeker as well — his project slightly more than 20 homes.
It is expected, at least by Renak and the rest of the team, that the homes will go quickly. There will be seven single-family two-story homes, which will feature three bedrooms and two and one-half bathrooms. Each home is more than 1,300 square feet. There will also be four single-story townhomes.
Several of the units are already sold, but the development is still constructing utilities and other infrastructure needs before laying in a road that will connect Meeker to Burleson. The small neighborhood will also be gated and feature a small common area with a playground.
“I would encourage anyone who is riding the fence to get in here and put down a deposit,” said Bledsoe, a veteran builder, who has been working in the Kerrville area for 25 years.
Densley initially hired Bledsoe to do work on his home and ranch in Comfort. From that partnership, Densley asked Bledsoe to scout out a location where they could do a small project. For much of Densley’s career, including a stint at Enron, small projects meant hundreds of millions of dollars when he worked in international finance.
However, Densley had been keenly aware of the issues facing Kerrville when it came to affordability. Not only is the project designed to be affordable, it’s an infill project that will take an existing and flat parcel and turn it into a neighborhood.
“What we’re trying to create here is a sense of community,” Bledsoe said. “Everybody involved here lives in Kerrville. We’re in Kerrville and for Kerrville. This is all local because we’re trying to create a community like you and I had when we grew up.”
If everything goes to plan, including the weather, the development expects its new residents to be in by Christmas, and this team thinks that is a step in the right direction for Kerrville.
“We’re well underway here,” Densley said.
