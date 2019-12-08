A 32-year-old Beaumont man with a lengthy criminal history was sentenced to prison for felony theft on Wednesday after asking the court to continue him on probation.
During the hearing before 198th District Judge Melvin “Rex” Emerson Jr., Tyler Lee Hughes said he had tried to stay sober after a stint at the nearby La Hacienda addiction treatment center, but fell off the wagon after having beer at a Super Bowl party and sliding back into addiction.
Hughes said that, up to that point, he “thought he had everything back” — job, house, car, family.
“I thought I had it, I thought I had it,” Hughes said.
But it wasn’t long before he’d “pawned everything” and started stealing, he said.
In January, Emerson had placed Hughes on concurrent probation sentences totaling seven years after Hughes pleaded guilty to charges of felony failure to appear in court and felony theft. Hughes had gone to H-E-B on April 3, 2018, and stolen an insulated bag, Muscle Milk protein, K-XR workout supplement, Fight 5 acne cream, peanut butter, deodorant, Tide detergent pods and two H-E-B prepared meals, according to an indictment.
During Wednesday’s hearing, Hughes admitted he violated probation by stealing a laptop at Walmart in Bexar County in May. Hughes indicated he stole the laptop in order to help support his baby and fiancee.
“I was high on methamphetamine,” Hughes said. “When you’re on that stuff, it warps your mind, and you think that what you’re doing is a good idea.”
But 198th Assistant District Attorney Stephen Harpold said that wasn’t what Hughes told police.
“I’ve got the San Antonio police report in my hand, and what you told police in your report is, you said you stole it because you could and you wanted to,” Harpold said.
Harpold recited the man’s criminal history, which included charges — since 2007 — of evading arrest, failing to identify a fugitive, felony drug possession, marijuana possession, criminal trespassing and at least three misdemeanor thefts. Hughes had received various short county jail sentences and spent a few weeks in state jail.
“I have a horrible history,” Hughes said.
He said he didn’t feel like he deserved another chance, but said he felt like he “hit rock bottom.”
Harpold said Hughes needed to “maybe for the first time” get a sense of the consequences of his actions.
“With all due respect, I believe he has had break after break,” Harpold said. “He’s had an ongoing criminal lifestyle.”
Hughes also admitted to not completing the community service hours required by his probation agreement, and he hadn’t paid almost $400 in fees. But he promised to remedy this if continued on probation.
“I will do anything, anything,” Hughes said.
In an Oct. 12 letter to Emerson from the county jail, Hughes said he’d been visited by Tom Jones, director of the Christian Men’s Job Corps, and offered the opportunity to take the corps class, get low-income housing and obtain a job as soon as he was released.
“I’ve been rejecting the acceptance of the Lord since I was 18 and started doing drugs,” Hughes wrote. “Two days ago, I can’t explain the feeling in words, but I’m overcome with emotion/spirit.”
During Wednesday’s hearing, Hughes said “I’ve never felt so bad” and spoke of having a spiritual awakening.
“I promise you this: I’m not lying to you about changing,” Hughes said.
After listening to all of this, Emerson spoke of the hearing in January when Hughes pleaded guilty and promised to turn his life around.
“If you were active in AA, don’t they teach you that actions deserve consequences?” Emerson said. “When you were in here in January … do you recall us going through the judgments? What you did is you walked out of here and you blew it. ...”
“What your baby deserves is a responsible, sober (man) who can take care of that baby and love that baby in a positive environment,” Emerson said.
The judge then revoked the man’s probation and sentenced him to concurrent sentences totaling four years in prison.
“Take advantage of the substance abuse program, take advantage of the training program and walk out of there prepared to take care of your baby,” Emerson said.
Hughes will not be eligible for parole until he serves two years of his sentence, Harpold said Thursday in an email.
