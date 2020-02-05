Swim lessons, skateboarding, lifeguard camp, triathlons — the summer is gearing up to be full of activities with the city of Kerrville, and registration is now open.
Registration for all programs is available at Kerrville-Schreiner Park, 2385 Bandera Highway, by phone at 830-257-7300 or online at KerrvilleTX.gov.
SWIM LESSONS
There will be three sessions of group swim lessons at the Olympic Pool for ages 6 months and older. Each session runs Tuesday through Friday for two weeks, and the fee is $45 per session.
Sign-up is underway, and classes fill up fast, according to a city press release.
Session dates are as follows:
• Session 1: June 2-12; registration deadline is May 29.
• Session 2: June 16-26; registration deadline is June 12.
• Session 3: July 7-17; registration deadline is July 3.
PRIVATE AND SEMI-PRIVATE SWIM LESSONS
One-on-one instruction with a swim instructor is available. Classes are an hour long, four days a week, and the cost is $100.
For parents who have children at a similar skill level but still want one-on-one instruction, the city offers semi-private lessons for up to two children at $150 for four days.
To schedule private or semi-private swim lessons, contact Rosa Ledesma at rosa.ledesma@kerrvilletx.gov or 830-258-1160.
JUNIOR LIFEGUARD CAMP
The Junior Lifeguard Camp is an opportunity for children to obtain skills and knowledge to keep themselves and others safe in aquatic environments. Participants will be introduced to lifesaving techniques, swimming and team building skills to help in a water safety emergency.
Participants will not become certified lifeguards. Participants must be between the ages of 10 and 14 and be able to swim on their own.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon, July 20-24. The fee is $60.
MERMAID CLASS
The city is offering a new class this year in which participants can learn different monofin swimming techniques to feel like a mermaid.
Participants are encouraged to provide their own mermaid tail and must be able to swim on their own.
This four-day class will run from 10 to 11 a.m. starting July 28. The fee to participate is $60.
SENIOR WATER AEROBICS
Seniors may participate in a low-impact water aerobics exercise class offered through the Dietert Center. Registration is through the Dietert Center at 451 Guadalupe St. or call 830-792-4044.
SKATEBOARD COMPETITION
At the annual Skateboard Competition, participants will have three minutes to perform their best skating skills.
The event is sponsored by T-N-S Engraving and will take place June 6 at Singing Wind Park, 2112 Singing Wind Drive.
Admission is free; however, participants will still need to register for the event. On-site registration will also be available.
Helmets are required.
YOUTH BASKETBALL CAMP
Sign up to get some extra practice on the basketball court. Children ages 9 through 13 will be able to work on their basketball skills at this week-long camp.
The camp will run from 8 a.m. to noon beginning June 8. The fee is $50 for the first child and $40 for each additional child per family. The registration deadline is June 5.
KIDS TRIATHLON
The Kids Triathlon will take place on Aug. 15 at Singing Wind Park. Boys and girls ages 18 and younger are welcome to participate in this swim, bike and run event sponsored by Hill Country Bicycle Works.
The fee for a single child is $15. For parents with multiple children, the second child is $10 and every other child after that is $5. The discount is not available online, but will be honored at the parks and recreation department office.
On-site registration will also be available for this event, but pre-registration is encouraged.
