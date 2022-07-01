Local MOWW chapter installs officers for coming year

The staff for the coming year for Hill Country Chapter- MOWW was inducted at the June 14th Chapter meeting. L-R GayNell Wells, Junior Vice Commander, Stephanie Keck, Adjutant, Ralph Lewis, Senior Vice Commander, Norm Wells, Chapter Commander, Bill Cathey, Treasurer, Lee Robinson, Marshall, Deborah Dombeck, presiding MOWW official.
Hill Country Chapter of the Military Order of the World Wars installed the officer slate for the coming year at its June 14 meeting at Buzzie’s Bar-B-Q.
Retired U.S. Air Force Col. Norm Wells will serve another term as chapter commander. Other officers installed at the meeting were retired U.S. Coast Guard Cmdr. Ralph Lewis as senior vice commander; GayNell Wells, hereditary member, as junior vice commander; retired U.S. Navy Rear Adm. Stephanie Keck as adjutant and newsletter editor; retired U.S. Air Force Col. William Cathey, treasurer; and retired U.S. Air Force Maj. Lee Robinson, marshall.
