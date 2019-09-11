Another big class of students for Schreiner University has things looking good for the future as the Kerrville institution of higher education prepares to celebrate its 100th anniversary.
Schreiner President Charlie McCormick announced the second-largest student enrollment in school history to begin the 97th academic year. Total student headcount for fall 2019 is 1,342 with 309 of those being first-time, first-year students.
These students make up Schreiner’s Centennial Class and will be seniors when the university celebrates its 100th birthday. The master’s programs have 85 students enrolled.
“Achieving larger enrollments each year is a good thing for Schreiner University, and we will continue to push towards our enrollment goals,” McCormick said. “Our success in this endeavor has been recognized by the Chronicle of Higher Education, which names Schreiner University as the No. 24 fastest growing private university in the nation over the last 10 years. Bigger is better. But better is better, too. And this fall, Schreiner has received an unprecedented number of external recognitions for the accomplishments of its students, faculty and staff.”
Schreiner has been recognized on five “Best of” lists by U.S. News and World Report for the 2019-20 academic year: Best Colleges — Region West, Best Value School, Best College for Veterans, Ethnic Diversity on Campus and No. 4 in Top Performers on Social Mobility.
A full list of rankings for Schreiner University by U.S. News and World Report can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges/
schreiner-university-3610/overall-rankings.
Kiplinger lists Schreiner as a Top Value College, 10th in total cost per year — the lowest of any Texas schools on the list. Princeton Review lists Schreiner as a 2020 Best College: Best Western. Nurse.org lists Schreiner’s nursing program as a Top 10 Best Nursing School in Texas.
Schreiner is No. 6 in the nation as Best Value for Dyslexic Students, according to Best Value Schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.