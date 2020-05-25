Police are investigating reports a man choked his girlfriend and threatened to publicize explicit videos of her.
Kerrville police were dispatched to a restaurant in the 1400 block of Junction Highway about 9 p.m. May 15, where a woman told them her boyfriend showed up while she was eating and assaulted her.
“She advised the male was intoxicated and while they were in the parking lot, the male physically assaulted her and, in doing so, placed his hands around her throat, which impeded her ability to breathe,” said Kerrville Police Department spokesman Chuck Bocock in an email. “Also during the course of the assault, the suspect threatened the victim and made threats to post videos of her of an explicit nature.”
Police obtained a warrant, found the man and arrested him. He also was accused of public intoxication and resisting arrest. He was released from the county jail May 18 on $36,000 in bonds.
“The threat to publish intimate visual material is still under investigation,” Bocock said.
