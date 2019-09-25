After 90 minutes of discussion during a meeting on Tuesday, Kerrville City Council approved a rewritten sign code with a 5-0 vote.
According to information from the development services department, the goal was to make it clearer and easier to use.
The adoption came with several amendments that each council member suggested during the second reading. About 10 members of the public got up to comment about their concerns over the document, including Kim Arvidsson, a professor of astronomy at Schreiner University, who was worried about electronic sign brightness limits.
“We all want to eliminate waste,” Arvidsson said. “Light pollution is quite literally waste.”
Kerrville resident Martin Stringer said he thinks it’s ridiculous to want a dark sky, given the seemingly inevitable growth of the area.
“Why would anyone who wants to look at the stars move here?” Stringer said.
Others said they were concerned about allowing electronic signs to have a minimum display time of eight seconds before switching to another display.
“I need to be able to say, ‘Go. Tivy. Go,’” said local business owner Harold Buell. “Not ‘Goooo (for) eight seconds. Tivy eight seconds. Go.’ It’s crazy.”
During the first reading of the rewritten sign code on Sept. 10, the council approved the code with an amendment to change minimum electronic sign display times from four seconds to eight seconds. But this go-around, council member Kim Clarkson suggested it be changed to five seconds instead.
“What I’ve been reading suggests that it takes three seconds to be able to process a message,” Clarkson said.
Council voted against her suggestion, 3 to 2, with Gary Cochrane and Clarkson voting for it.
Council member Judy Eychner suggested six seconds instead, which council accepted 5 to 0.
Other amendments the council voted for include:
• Changing the unit of brightness measurement to nits.
• Electrical signs being supplied by underground electrical service.
• Adding G Street to the list of streets that allow freestanding signs.
Kerrville resident Linda Stone said she was worried about moving forward with the code, given all of the problems brought up this late in the game.
“It seems like there’s still a lot to work out,” Stone said.
Those who have more concerns about the rewritten code should reach out to a council member or the city, Clarkson said.
The council also approved the fiscal year 2020 budget and the tax rate, which is the same as last year at $0.54 per $100 of property valuation. It will bring an increase in tax revenue compared to last year.
(1) comment
Thank you for the article, Ariel. We would like to point out that the tax rate of $0.54 per $100 of property valuation mentioned in the final paragraph is actually a reduction from the prior year's tax rate of $0.5514 per $100 of property valuation.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.