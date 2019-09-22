Today will be the first official day of autumn. summer didn’t get the message.
Last week, I mentioned the possibility of a cold front, but this was disrupted by former Hurricane Lorena across Baja California and Mexico.
The sad portion of this forecast is that I am still not seeing any indications that we will see a strong cold front during the next five to seven days.
Warm and humid weather conditions continue throughout much of the work week through the upcoming weekend.
The other weather issue folks are talking about concerns rain chances.
Rain opportunities are not looking impressive either, although isolated showers and storms could develop on any given day.
Skies become partly sunny Monday with highs in the lower to middle 90s. Stray storms are possible.
Familiar low clouds develop overnight. We can expect humid low temperatures in the middle to upper 60s warming into the lower 70s once clouds roll in.
Partly sunny skies return Tuesday with highs in the lower to middle 90s.
Cary Burgess is a certified broadcast meteorologist. Find him on Facebook at www.facebook.com/drdopplerhillcountry. Email him at dryline34@yahoo.com.
