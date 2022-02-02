The First United Methodist Church will be the location for a warming center during this week’s winter weather conditions, according to the city of Kerrville and Kerr County officials. It will be in the church gym at the rear of the church building, 321 Thompson Drive in Kerrville.
The warming center will be open from 8 a.m. until dark on Thursday, Feb. 3, and Friday, Feb.4. Current plans are for the church to host a warming center only and not an overnight shelter. Depending on weather conditions, plans may change.
